Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Sells $215,100.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $454.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.19.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.
