Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Sells $215,100.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $454.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.