Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Sells $2,142,000.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

