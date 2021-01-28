Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 71,892 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,443,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,093,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,350,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

HGEN opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

