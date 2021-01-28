Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 706,825 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.