Insider Selling: Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Insider Sells £11,005 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) insider Richard John Buick sold 8,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £11,005 ($14,378.10).
FAB opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.80 million and a PE ratio of -41.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.32.
About Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L)
