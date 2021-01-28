Insider Selling: Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Insider Sells £11,005 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) insider Richard John Buick sold 8,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £11,005 ($14,378.10).

FAB opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.80 million and a PE ratio of -41.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

