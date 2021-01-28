Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells 21,630 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.