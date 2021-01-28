Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $40,240.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $30,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

