Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Sells 86,300 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
