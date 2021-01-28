Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Sells 86,300 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

