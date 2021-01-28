Insider Buying: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires £46,448.50 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).
Shares of LON:FJV opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £301.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.69 ($3.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.20.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile
