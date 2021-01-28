Insider Buying: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires £46,448.50 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

Shares of LON:FJV opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £301.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.69 ($3.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.20.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

