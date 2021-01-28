Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.27.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.40. 30,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,537. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

