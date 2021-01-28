Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.18% of Trupanion worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,365 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,962.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

