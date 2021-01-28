Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

