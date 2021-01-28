Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,163 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 79,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.