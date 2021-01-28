Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $94.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,980.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,169. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,895.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

