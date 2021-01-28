Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 168,739 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,739 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,837. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

