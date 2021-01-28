Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Globe Life by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,528,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

