Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $24 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.59% of Hexcel worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,438,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 138,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,715. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $77.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

