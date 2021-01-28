Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 980 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $149.56. 25,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.