Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $216.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

