Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $217,130.68 and approximately $43.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00074383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00906456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.52 or 0.04471295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

