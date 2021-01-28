Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $92.45 and last traded at $93.00. Approximately 1,259,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,201,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

Specifically, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.