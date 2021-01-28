IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

IMV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 446,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,869. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IMV by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

