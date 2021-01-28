Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,376. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

