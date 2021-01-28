Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.47.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.58. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

