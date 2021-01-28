Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

