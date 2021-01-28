IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.37 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

