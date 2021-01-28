ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $248,480.57 and approximately $139,174.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000114 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000984 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,824,176 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

