IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $206.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.