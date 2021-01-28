IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1,095.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,718,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,450,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $70.63 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

