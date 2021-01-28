IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 39,209 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 622.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

