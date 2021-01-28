IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $159.85 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.