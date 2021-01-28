Idaho North Resources (OTCMKTS:IDAH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho North Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:IDAH)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Idaho North Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Idaho North Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDAH)

Idaho North Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals mining properties in the western United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and base metals. It holds options to acquire interests in the Klondike North property that comprises 38 unpatented lode-mining claims located in the Klondike Mining District, Esmerelda County, Nevada; and the Green Monster-Danville property that consists of 91 unpatented lode-mining claims located in the Danville Mining District, Nye County, Nevada.

