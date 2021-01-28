Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00052192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00133340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00287739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.