Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 198 ($2.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish acquired 20,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

IBST stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 209.80 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,186,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,797. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The company has a market cap of £859.26 million and a P/E ratio of -50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Ibstock plc (IBST.L)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

