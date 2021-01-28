IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,153 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

