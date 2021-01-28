IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

