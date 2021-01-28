IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 109 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,153.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,047.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

