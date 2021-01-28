IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $250.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

