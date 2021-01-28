IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

