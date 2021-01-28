IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

