IBM Retirement Fund Buys 525 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $251.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.22 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

