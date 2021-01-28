IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 950,361 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

