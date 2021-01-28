IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 766 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

