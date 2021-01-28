i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICABY)

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

