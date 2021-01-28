HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE HUYA opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. HUYA has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

