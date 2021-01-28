Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $470.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $470.00, but opened at $451.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $454.54, with a volume of 15,680 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 463.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.73.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

