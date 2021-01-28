Huobi BTC Market Cap Tops $146.70 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $146.70 million and $180,955.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $30,498.82 or 1.00510564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.