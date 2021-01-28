Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

