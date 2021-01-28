Huazhu Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,181 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,079% compared to the average volume of 146 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

HTHT opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.