HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00.

About HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

